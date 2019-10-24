Classic Disney games "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" are being re-released on modern consoles next week, and if that's not enough, Nighthawk Interactive and iam8Bit have teamed up to introduce special editions of the titles, including SNES and SEGA Genesis cartridges.

As we already know, the retro 16-bit "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" video games are slated to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year. Nighthawk Interactive has now revealed that the Nintendo Switch version will get Retro Editions that come with either Clamshell Style (Genesis) or Boxed with Tray (SNES) classic console-style packaging. It includes an exclusive poster and a retro-style manual and will be available for pre-order on Oct. 24 for $49.99, before they start shipping on Dec. 10.

Iam8bit is taking a step further by announcing that SNES and SEGA Genesis owners will soon be able to purchase Legacy Edition cartridges for "Aladdin" and "The Lion King." Each cartridge is a limited edition with only 4,500 units available and will feature high-definition graphics to optimize gameplay on modern gaming platforms.

They also include "lovingly restored artwork by Jango Snow Art & Design" and "retro pack-in surprises." However, the coolest thing about the Legacy Edition is that one out of eight lucky people will score ultra limited edition special glow-in-the-dark cartridges: purple for "Aladdin" and yellow for "The Lion King." The cartridges will retail for $99 and are expected to ship early next year.

As previously mentioned, "Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King," a bundled version of both titles, is scheduled for release next week and will include an all-new "Final Cut" version of "Aladdin", upscaled graphics, a rewind gameplay feature, customizable controls, an explorable museum feature with behind-the-scenes footage, among other features.

"The Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King" bundle is the creation of video game developers Digital Eclipse, well-known known for preserving classic titles like "Megaman Legacy Collection" and "Disney Afternoon Collection." The "Aladdin" and "Lion King" bundle will be available as early as Oct. 29 for $29.99.

Check out the trailer of the upcoming video game title below: