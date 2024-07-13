Alabama Woman Mauled to Death by Her Pet Bull Mastiff When She Tried to Feed It

A 62-year-old Alabama woman was attacked by her pet dog, leaving her dead in the pen, according to Alabama authorities.

On July 11, the woman's husband asked a family member to check on his wife because he couldn't get in touch with her, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Husband Didn't Hear from the Wife After She Told Him She was Going to Feed the Dog

When the husband spoke to his wife earlier, she told him she was going to feed their dog, Cpt. Marty Sellers with the sheriff's office said in a news conference.

However, when he tried to call her later, she didn't answer, so he contacted the relative, Sellers said in a news release. When the family member arrived at the home shortly before 9:30 p.m., he found the woman dead in the dog pen, according to investigators.

Dog was a Bull Mastiff, Shot Dead After it Attacked the Relative as Well

Then the relative entered the pen but the dog attacked him as well, forcing him to kill it, deputies said. He didn't sustain serious injuries, according to Sellers. Sellers said the dog appeared to be a Bull Mastiff, and the family had no prior problems with the pet. Deputies are not identifying the woman for the sake of the family's privacy.