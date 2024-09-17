Alabama Teen Drowns After Jumping in Water to Retrieve Dropped Phone

Officials in Alabama confirmed a teenager drowned Friday at Sportsman's Park in Limestone County.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the victim, described by Coroner Mike West as a 17-year-old from Athens, was at the dock on Friday afternoon with his family when his phone fell in the lake. Family members identified the teen as Gustavo Ernesto Ordonez Grave.

Grave jumped in the water to retrieve it, but his family said he never resurfaced. "The current was real rough because of all the rain we've had, and he didn't come back up," said West, adding that there were no signs of trauma that would have indicated Grave hit his head before drowning. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the drowning victim's body was recovered later that night.

A GoFundMe has since been set up by Grave's cousin to help the family with funeral expenses. According to the fundraiser's description, Grave was the oldest of 4 children and had just lost his grandparents weeks before his drowning.

His cousin described him as a "very kind, caring, and big hearted person." "He loved his family and cared about his friends. Always was willing to help out anyone in need, and helped his parents when he was able. He was loved by his community and was passionate about soccer. He will be missed and remembered by anyone that knew him," the cousin added.