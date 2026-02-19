Alabama Mother Now a Suspect After She Falsely Reported Daughter Missing, Neighbors Say 2-Year-Old Hasn't Been Seen in Weeks

The mother of a missing 2-year-old has been arrested and is the only suspect after she was arrested for falsely reporting her daughter's disappearance.

Adrienne Reid, 33, was granted a $1 million cash-only bond during a first appearance on Wednesday. She is facing one count of false reporting to law enforcement agencies, a Class C Felony.

Reid Also Accused of Hiding, Destroying Evidence

District Attorney James Tarbox said he requested that Reid face such a high bond because she is the only "known suspect" in the disappearance of her daughter and is a flight risk. The DA also claimed Reid destroyed or hid evidence.

"The person in the Coffee County Jail, Adrienne Reid, is the only person who knows where Genesis Reid is," DA Tarbox said. "We wanted to ensure that we know where she (Adrienne) is."

Reid is legally entitled to a bond under state and federal law, and the court is unable to deny her bond for a Class-C Felony. The typical bond amount for a Class-C Felony is $2,500 to $15,000.

If Reid posts the $1 million cash bond, she will be subject to GPS tracking, daily check-ins at the Enterprise Police Department, and drug screenings. She will not be allowed to leave Coffee County unless she has the judge's approval.

Reid's Daughter Not Seen in Several Weeks

Reid reported that her daughter, 2-year-old Genesis Nova Reid, went missing from their apartment on Apache Drive on Monday at around 3:00 a.m. She claimed the toddler had walked out the front door of their apartment. However, both neighbors and authorities say Genesis has not been seen in several weeks.

Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore says investigators determined that Reid lied about her daughter's disappearance.

On Wednesday, teams of cadaver dogs were seen searching Meadowbrook Apartments and the surrounding woods. Law enforcement agents also searched the sewers near the apartment complex.

Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said that despite hours of searching the woods, the dogs did not find anything of "evidentiary value."

Reid's Criminal Past

This isn't Reid's first run-in with the law. She was previously charged with assaulting her mother with a sharp weapon several years ago. According to charging documents obtained by WSFA, Adrienne Reid used a sharp instrument to cut her mother multiple times.

In his report, Officer Zeneth Glenn, an Ozark police corporal, said he responded to a call on January 3, 2017, and found the victim with cuts to both arms that were wrapped in towels caused by what he termed an edged weapon.

Glenn said he used a makeshift tourniquet to slow the bleeding from the more severely injured arm, which reports said had a 5-inch cut. Paramedics rushed Reid's mother to the hospital, and she recovered.

Adrienne Reid, who police charged with a felony, pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge. A judge suspended her 12-month sentence and ordered her to serve two years of unsupervised probation.