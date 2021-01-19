An Alabama lawyer has been sued by one of his employees for allegedly masturbating at work while drinking beer, then firing her for refusing to perform oral sex on him. A former paralegal from the law office of Shane Taylor, 51, has filed the suit against the pervert divorce lawyer in Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to reports.

Following the lawsuit, Taylor was arrested last week for allegedly repeated sexual harassment of his employee. She has also slapped a spate of other sexual allegations against Taylor, including regularly masturbating in front of her while at work. If proved guilty Taylor could end up serving years in jail.

Sexual Predator

In the suit, the former employee alleges a range of sexual harassment by Taylor. She claims that on one occasion Taylor grabbed her breasts and buttocks, and pinned her against a desk. He is also accused of threatening to fire the woman from her job if she refused to give him oral sex regularly and finally did sack her after she continued to decline his advances.

However, his sexual harassments didn't end there. On another occasion, he allegedly exposed himself in front of the paralegal at work. He then took his other clothes off, and lay on the floor while fondling himself and drinking a beer.

The woman also reportedly said that she isn't the only victim but there were others also who would be sexually harassed by Taylor. Unable to bear his advances he declined to give Taylor oral sex on one occasion. The lawsuit says that Taylor was so furious after that he sacked her from the job.

Harassment at Workplace

The lawsuit claims that the employee has seen been in shock and traumatized and is yet to get back to normal. Taylor was arrested last week following the lawsuit and an investigation has been launched. Taylor hasn't yet been charged over the claims, but in the suit he accused of sexual assault, battery, and invasion of privacy, according o a report in WKRG. The employee has also accused Taylor of battery and invasion of privacy.

Taylor's website says that he was enlisted in the US Army, following which he worked as a police officer for 10 years. The under-fire lawyer also boasts of his literary achievements, including a book on privacy and the war on drugs. His bail has been set at $1,000. However, if proved guilty, Taylor could end u serving years in jail.