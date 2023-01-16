Alabama Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Amid Divorce for Hefty $1.3 Million Life Insurance Payout

An Alabama chiropractor was arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife by poisoning her with pills laced with lead was released on bond last week.

Brian Mann, 34, was charged with attempted murder for "intentionally" causing his wife Hannah Pettey, 24, to "unwittingly ingest particles of lead" while the couple was going through a divorce, according to court documents obtained by local network WHNT.

Mann Told Pettey the Pills 'Would Strengthen Her Immune System'

Beginning in January 2022, Pettey spent two months at the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital recovering from lead poisoning. She filed for divorce two days after she was discharged. Mann was arrested in September.

Mann allegedly told his wife that the pills he gave her from late summer 2021 through the winter of 2021-2022 "would strengthen her immune system," according to filings by Pettey's lawyer, Jerry Knight.

Mann is also accused of holding five life insurance policies payable on his wife's death that had collective benefits of $1.3 million. He allegedly also applied for two additional insurance policies in December worth $1.5 million payable on her death, which were denied.

Mann Released on Bond so He Could Pay Alimony, Child Support

On Friday, a judge begrudgingly granted Mann's release from custody on a highly-restrictive $500,000 bond so he could pay alimony and child support to his estranged wife and daughter. "So much as a speeding ticket," and he would be rearrested, Judge Charles Elliott said, according to court documents.

Mann, of Hartselle, was originally released on a $500,000 bond following his September arrest. As part of his bond, he was required to surrender his passport to ensure he would not flee the country.

When he failed to provide officials with his passport, he was taken back into custody, according to WHNT. The passport still has not been turned over to officials. Elliot admitted at a hearing Wednesday that he was at a "crossroads" over the disturbing case â€” the longer Mann remained in jail, the longer his wife and daughter didn't receive his financial support.

Mann is currently $8,000 behind on his payments. The judge explained that he had to make a balanced decision that considered both the safety risk to the public by releasing Mann, and Mann's wife and daughter being able to have food on the table. The couple's divorce proceedings have been put on hold until criminal proceedings are complete, according to court documents.

Mann will not be permitted to leave his home after 6 p.m. or before 8 a.m., and he will still have to spend every weekend in jail from 4 p.m. Friday afternoon until 8 a.m. Monday morning, per the conditions of his release.

He must also wear an ankle monitor and is barred from speaking to his wife. He also is not permitted to drink alcohol and is subject to random drug screenings. Mann's trial is expected to start on Oct. 8.