Alabama Boy Makes Up Story About Mother's 'Murder' After Accidentally Shooting Her Dead

An Alabama boy cooked up a bogus story about how his mother died only to later admit to authorities that he accidentally shot her.

The 12-year-old, who has not been identified, accidentally discharged a firearm early Saturday morning, killing his 29-year-old mother, Ayobiyi Cook, an investigation found.

Boy Initially Told Cops He Saw a Man Fleeing the Residence

Cook was found dead at the scene in Forestdale, Alabama, by the time police arrived. In an initial statement, The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 6, they received a 911 call for help and when officers responded they found Cook deceased on scene.

The sheriff's office said they were investigating the death as a "homicide" and that a man was seen fleeing the victim's residence shortly before the 911 call was made. The sheriff's office also noted that there was no sign of forced entry,

Detectives Determined Boy's Account of What Happened 'Was Not Possible'

The sheriff's office released a follow-up statement saying the boy admitted to the incident."The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible. The child eventually gave a true account of what happened," the release said, without elaborating on what the boy initially claimed happened.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that was consistent with the boy's claim that the shooting was unintentional, the sheriff's office said.

The boy will remain with his family, and the case will be taken to the family court system. The department said the family has been cooperative. "This offense is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community," the statement read.

Cook's husband, Djuan Cook, said she was known as "Yo" or "YoYo." He posted on Facebook that funeral arrangements would be held on August 12. "Orange was Yo's favorite color so feel to wear it as we celebrate her life," he wrote.