'Airport Karen' Demands to Speak to the Manager After Security Tackles Her for Entering Restricted Area

A video of a woman demanding to speak to the manager of the airport after being tackled by a security officer for entering a restricted area has gone viral on social media.

The clip, originally shared on TikTok user @kevdurio19, shows the woman causing a scene at the airport before she is shut down by a fellow passenger over her entitled behavior.

'I Want the Manager of the Airport'

The clip starts off with the woman arguing with the officer and another staff member outside what appears to be a terminal gate. "He threw me to the ground," the woman is heard yelling before she demands to speak to the manager in charge.

"I want to speak to the f*cking manager of the airport," she screams before asking passengers in the waiting lounge, "Who saw him choke me to the ground?"

Gets Shut Down with a 'Boo Hoo'

The passenger filming the video then points out to the woman that he saw her "run through the door" when she was not supposed to, to which the woman responds by reiterating that she was tackled to the ground and that she's a woman wearing a dress.

The passenger then shuts the woman down by saying "Boo hoo," which further aggravates the woman and she starts cussing the passenger out. "You f*ck off, she tells the passenger before continuing her high-pitched demand to speak to the airport's manager. Watch the video below:

Twitter Reactions

The clip, which was also shared on Twitter, instantly went viral on the platform amassing nearly half a million views and hundreds of comments from users who couldn't help but react to the woman's demand to speak to the manager of the airport.

"'I want to speak to the manager OF THE AIRPORT!' -a whole Karen. Out-karening herself," wrote one user.

"I WANT THE MANAGER OF THE AIRPORT LOLLLLLLLLLLL," commented another. "What the f*ck does she think this is? It ain't f*cking Starbucks."

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the "Karen" went from "victim" to aggressor in a fraction of a second as soon as she got called out.

"Notice how she went from "helpless victim" to straight up about to charge at a guy in 0 seconds flat Because I noticed that, those tears dried up pretty quick when the facts came out," tweeted one user.

"She went from 'I'm a women in a dress' to 'You F'off' in a nano second," opined another.

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter: