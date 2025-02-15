Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia Set to Join Elon Musk's DOGE Team Amid Political Shift

Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb and longtime friend of Elon Musk, is set to join the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge). The move marks another high-profile addition to the federal team associated with Musk.

According to The New York Times, a person familiar with the matter revealed that Gebbia, who serves on Tesla's board, will soon take on a role in Doge. However, details about his position and level of involvement remain unclear.

Who is Joe Gebbia?

Joe Gebbia is a designer and entrepreneur best known for co-founding Airbnb, the platform that revolutionized short-term rentals. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 21, 1981, he attended the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), earning degrees in Graphic and Industrial Design. It was at RISD that he met Brian Chesky, with whom he later launched Airbnb in 2008.

His vision helped transform the hospitality industry by allowing homeowners to rent out rooms or entire properties. Today, Airbnb is one of the most recognized names in travel and accommodations.

Gebbia's business success has made him one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the U.S. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth is estimated at nearly $9 billion, thanks to his stake in Airbnb.

From Democrat to Republican

Gebbia's political affiliations have recently made headlines. Once a strong Democratic supporter, he contributed over $200,000 to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden's campaigns in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In 2023, he donated $20,000 toward Biden's re-election effort.

However, his stance has shifted. Gebbia has expressed growing admiration for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been vocal on issues like health policy and government reform. He attended Kennedy's confirmation hearing last month and posted about it on X, calling it a "big day ahead for the future of health in America."

In a surprising admission, Gebbia later revealed on X that he voted Republican in the 2024 election. "I did a bad thing. Something the younger me would hate myself for doing. Something that only a few people (and maybe ByteDance) know: I voted Republican last November," he wrote.

A New Role in Government

While his exact responsibilities in Doge remain unspecified, Gebbia's appointment signals a growing influence of tech leaders in government. Musk, who has been vocal about efficiency in public administration, appears to be surrounding himself with business-minded innovators like Gebbia.

The addition of a billionaire entrepreneur to a government agency focused on efficiency has sparked debate. Supporters argue that his business experience will help streamline bureaucratic processes. Critics, however, question whether his private-sector approach will align with public service needs.

As Gebbia transitions into this new role, his political shift and business acumen will likely continue to be topics of discussion. Whether his presence in Doge will lead to tangible changes remains to be seen.