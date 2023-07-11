AI Will Replace More Than 25% of Jobs in the Industrialized World, Says OECD Report

More than 25 percent of jobs in the industrialized world will be replaced by artificial intelligence, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said in a report.

"Governments must help workers to prepare for the changes and benefit from the opportunities AI will bring about ...How AI will ultimately impact workers in the workplace and whether the benefits will outweigh the risks, will depend on the policy actions we take," OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann said, Reuters reported.

Grim Outlook

In its 2023 Employment Outlook, the Paris-based organisation said some 27 percent of the labour force in OECD countries are engaged in jobs that are most likely to be replaced by AI. Eastern Europe is the most exposed region, according to the report.

Three out of five workers fear that they could lose their job to AI over the next 10 years, says the report prepared by OECD, which is a 38-member bloc mainly comprising the world's wealthiest countries.

"While firms' adoption of AI is still relatively low, rapid progress including with generative AI (e.g. ChatGPT), falling costs and the increasing availability of workers with AI skills suggest that OECD countries may be on the brink of an AI revolution," the report says.

"When considering all automation technologies including AI, 27% of jobs are in occupations at high-risk of automation. Initial findings from a new OECD survey of AI's impact in the manufacturing and finance sectors of seven countries highlight both the opportunities and risks that AI brings," it adds.