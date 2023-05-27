As AI Tools Take More Jobs From Humans, Women will be More Affected - Report

Jobs across sectors are being cut around the world and humans replaced by artificial intelligence technologies. It is predicted that a wider share of job roles held by humans currently will be taken over AI models in the future. According to a new report, this AI-driven job cull will not pan out evenly across the gender divide. The report says that women will be affected more than men.

Deeply Rooted Biases

"The distribution of genders across occupations reflects the biases deeply rooted in our society, with women often being confined to roles such as administrative assistants and secretaries ...Consequently, the impact of AI becomes skewed along gender lines," Bloomberg News quoted a Japanese economist as saying.

A gender breakdown of roles affected by AI revealed that most jobs to be replaced by AI are now being held by women. These jobs include bill and account collectors, payroll clerks and executive secretaries, the article says.

Earlier this month, British Telecom said it would slashing more than 50,000 job over the next several years as it reshapes the business and as the impact of cutting edge AI technologies unravel. BT will end up slashing nearly 55,000 by 2030, which amounts to about 40 percent of the behemoth's workforce, Reuters reported on Thursday.

BT will soon explore new products and services using generative AI and large language model AIs.

BT CEO Philip Jansen explained that at least 10,000 human roles will be directly replaced by AI, digitization and automation. He said artificial intelligence technology will help in delivering more seamless customer services. "We will be a beneficiary of AI unequivocally .... Our chatbot Amy deals with lots of customer queries already," he said.

Also in May, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) said it was laying out a strategy under which artificial intelligence (AI) will replace thousands of human job roles in the company in the future. The plan is to either slow or even suspend hiring in jobs that are not customer-facing. IBM calculates that there are at least 26,000 such job roles in the company that fall in the category that includes mainly back-office functions like human resources.

"Moving forward, providing retraining opportunities will be key for women to navigate the evolving job landscape," Ozdenoren said. "By doing so, we can capitalize on the potential of AI while leveraging their valuable skills and expertise," explained Hakki Ozdenoren, economist at Revelio Labs, according to Bloomberg.