AI Governance in Action: How Model Cards Enhance Compliance and Risk Management

The rapid advancement of Generative AI has made AI governance a critical priority for organizations across industries. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI solutions and products, governance must evolve to ensure responsible and transparent AI deployment.

In this article, Meethun Panda, a global thought leader in AI strategy and transformation, explores one of the most effective governance mechanisms the AI model card which provides a standardized way to measure AI risks and compliance with enterprise AI policies. The discussion also highlights key governance levers that organizations must adopt to mitigate AI risks and ensure regulatory compliance.

Understanding AI Governance

The AI market is projected to reach $243 billion in 2025 and is expected to triple by 2030 (Source: Statista). While AI drives business value, it also introduces ethical and compliance risks. High-profile failures underscore the need for robust governance:

Tay Chatbot Incident – Microsoft's AI chatbot learned toxic behavior, revealing risks of uncontrolled AI learning.

Microsoft's AI chatbot learned toxic behavior, revealing risks of uncontrolled AI learning. Air Canada Lawsuit – An AI chatbot provided incorrect discount information, leading to legal consequences.

An AI chatbot provided incorrect discount information, leading to legal consequences. Apple Card Bias Case – Goldman Sachs' AI-driven credit approvals faced gender bias allegations.

Goldman Sachs' AI-driven credit approvals faced gender bias allegations. UnitedHealth AI Lawsuit – Accused of using AI to deny claims, highlighting risks in healthcare AI.

These incidents underscore why AI governance is essential to ensure AI systems are developed, deployed, and monitored responsibly.

AI Governance: The Need for a Structured Approach

A structured AI governance approach includes:

Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring AI aligns with global and local regulations (e.g., GDPR, EU AI Act).

Ensuring AI aligns with global and local regulations (e.g., GDPR, EU AI Act). Risk Management: Establishing controls to assess AI's ethical, legal, and security risks.

Establishing controls to assess AI's ethical, legal, and security risks. Transparency & Explainability: Ensuring AI models provide clear reasoning behind decisions.

Ensuring AI models provide clear reasoning behind decisions. Fairness & Bias Mitigation: Addressing risks related to biased training data and unfair AI outcomes.

Addressing risks related to biased training data and unfair AI outcomes. Accountability & Traceability: Defining ownership and responsibilities for AI-driven decisions.

While these principles are critical, enterprises need concrete governance levers to operationalize them effectively to ensure AI governance is embedded into the business operations. Key levers to ensure compliance and risk mitigation:

1. Enterprise AI Policy and Risk Classification

Enterprises must define AI policies that outline acceptable risk levels based on the industry, use case, and compliance requirements. Category such as:

Low Risk – Internal automation (e.g., document processing).

Internal automation (e.g., document processing). Medium Risk – AI influencing business decisions with human oversight (e.g., recommendation engines).

AI influencing business decisions with human oversight (e.g., recommendation engines). High Risk – AI with legal, ethical, or financial consequences (e.g., hiring, lending, medical diagnosis).

2. AI Model Card: The Core of AI Governance

Model cards provide structured documentation on an AI model's purpose, performance, and risks. A robust model card includes:

Model specification: Details on the model, including the people or organization developing the model, model date, version, type and architecture details, information about the training algorithms etc.

Details on the model, including the people or organization developing the model, model date, version, type and architecture details, information about the training algorithms etc. Intended purpose: describes use cases for which the model was developed and limitations

describes use cases for which the model was developed and limitations Performance metrics: illustrates the real-world impact of the model based on relevant factors

illustrates the real-world impact of the model based on relevant factors Training data: Overview of data sources and statistical distribution

Overview of data sources and statistical distribution Bias mitigation: describes the approach to manage, reduce, and eliminate bias, and ensure the output is fair

describes the approach to manage, reduce, and eliminate bias, and ensure the output is fair Ethical considerations and recommendations: covers ethical and responsible AI considerations when using the model, including concerns about privacy, fairness, and individual or societal impacts from the model's use.

Standardizing model cards ensures transparency in AI adoption. Google's Model Cards for Model Reporting initiative sets an industry benchmark for documenting biases and performance.

3. Third-Party AI Vendor Compliance

As enterprises increasingly purchase AI solutions and outsource rather than building them in-house, enterprises must

Require vendors to provide model cards with risk assessments.

Establish contractual obligations for AI audits and compliance checks

Implement an AI procurement review process to evaluate AI models before deployment

For instance, The U.S. Department of Defense's Tradewind Initiative mandates AI vendors to submit transparency reports and undergo bias testing before deployment.

4. Continuous Monitoring & Adaptive Governance

AI governance is not a one-time activity. Organizations must implement continuous monitoring mechanisms, such as:

Automated Model Audits: Using AI Observability tools to detect drift and performance degradation.

Using AI Observability tools to detect drift and performance degradation. Regulatory Updates: Adapting governance policies to comply with evolving AI regulations.

Adapting governance policies to comply with evolving AI regulations. Incident Reporting Mechanisms: Establishing workflows for addressing AI failures or ethical concerns.

Establishing workflows for addressing AI failures or ethical concerns. Example: Amazon's Rekognition faced racial bias criticism, leading to policy revisions, audits, and bias mitigation efforts.

Three Key Steps to Implement AI Governance

Define AI risk policies aligned with regulations and industry standards. Mandate model card documentation for all AI models internal and third-party. Establish a real-time AI monitoring framework to ensure ongoing compliance.

Conclusion:

AI governance is no longer optional it is a critical business requirement. The AI model card is a key enabler to allow organizations to measure AI risk levels systematically. Industry initiatives like the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)'s Applied Model Card set standards for transparency and trust in healthcare AI applications, offering valuable guidance for organizations looking to establish best practices in AI governance.

As AI adoption accelerates, integrating model cards into procurement and governance processes will be crucial for mitigating risks. Organizations that act now will be better positioned to navigate regulations, build trust, and drive sustainable AI innovation.

Is your organization ready to implement a structured AI governance framework? Now is the time to act.