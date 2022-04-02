The Age of Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing

In today's fast-paced world, Artificial Intelligence has become a frequent buzz phrase.Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a major participant in a wide range of industries, including BFSI, retail, healthcare, the media, and even manufacturing. Parallel to the Enterprise's shift to the cloud, they're looking for AI Adaption in Cloud computing. By 2024, "75% of Enterprise will move from pilot to Operational stage in AI," according to a Gartner study. Enterprise and multinational firms are prepared to invest more on artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency.

They use cloud services (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) to minimize their capital expenses and increase operational efficiencies. According to a study conducted by the International Data Corporation, "Global Spend on Artificial Intelligence will exceed $110 Billion by 2024. Since 2021, spending has increased by a factor of three.

The number of AI services hosted on the cloud is rising. Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that are frequently utilized in a variety of industries include chatbots, intelligent contact centers, fraud detection, document processing, text translations, and more. While many seasoned IT professionals are putting in the time and effort to acquire AI as a talent, various conferences, webinars, and training labs are being held to help spread awareness of AI Adaptation as a new ability in the workplace.

Computer Measurement Group (CMG), a globally renowned org founded in 1974, recently hosted a virtual conference on "Cloud's Top Trends for 2022," and artificial intelligence (AI) was the most important topic discussed. Sessions on Cloud Gaming and Cost Savings in the Cloud were also held throughout the conference, although AI was given high importance during the discussions. Some of the most prominent figures in their respective fields were asked by CMG to speak on specific topics.

"AI in the Cloud" by Vaidyanathan Ganesa Sankaran, Sr Modernization Architect Leader at Amazon Web Services Inc, was well-received and well-liked. The audience was informed on how AI is consumed across disciplines and the benefits of cloud computing in this session.

Vaidyanathan is undoubtedly one of the most prominent experts and practitioners in the field of Artificial intelligence today for his AI works on DevOps, Test automation and legacy modernization in the past. The speaker demonstrated a range of use cases of AI in the cloud (Legacy Modernization, DevOps, Conversational AI, Forecasting and Prediction) and went further to address the common customer concerns for adapting AI. The use of AI in legacy modernization will reduce time-to-market, boost reliability, and motivate organizations to modernize applications at a faster pace," he says.

When it comes to adopting AI in the workplace, enterprise clients face the most significant challenge: data integration. With 60% to 70% of the world's corporate data still housed in legacy systems like Mainframes, Solaris, Unix, and AS400s, slicing and dicing the data for AI/ML becomes difficult. There are several modernization strategies that address this issue, as well as services that allow data to be migrated or mirrored from on-premises to the cloud for use by other AI services. There will be greater competition among cloud providers and more power for customers to use the best-of-the-best services available in the cloud as a result of organizations' multi-cloud strategy.