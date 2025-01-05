Afterlife Mystery: Woman Claims to Have Seen Figure Made of Energy During NDE

The mystery surrounding the possibility of life after death has been perplexing humans for ages. Even though there is no conclusive evidence of afterlife, spiritualists strongly believe that human beings continue their life in another realm after death.

Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a woman named Tasha has shared her near-death experience (NDE) testimonial on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation website.

Tasha's Mindblowing Experience

In the testimonial, Tasha claimed that the NDE happened in 2009 due to a suicide attempt when she was aged 17.

According to Tasha, she saw a semi-figure made up of light or energy as she approached the mouth of death.

"This space radiated what I can only describe as bliss, happiness, joy, euphoria, and above all, unconditional love and acceptance. I realized I could see all around me simultaneously; my vision wasn't limited to what was directly in front of me," said Tasha.

She added: "When I looked down at myself, I saw what appeared to be a semi-figure outline made of pure light or energy, shimmering with pale colors."

In the testimonial, Tasha revealed that her NDE was a very pleasant experience, and added that she clearly left outside her body during those moments.

"I would say that I was at my highest level of consciousness during the time I was in the white space," she further said.

According to Tasha, her thoughts were faster than usual during the NDE, adding that her senses were more vivid compared to the usual times.

The Existence of a Non-Physical Part

The testimonial shared by Tasha has captured the attention of spiritualists, with many of them claiming that such experiences are real proof of life after death.

A few months back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia said that human life is not just confined to the physical body, as it has a non-physical part.

However, medical experts claim that there is no such thing as an afterlife, and human life will end when the brain stops functioning.

According to these experts, the weird visions during NDE are due to the survival trick adopted by the human brain to combat the lack of oxygen supply.