January was the deadliest month in the United States post the coronavirus outbreak, as the country recorded more than 85,000 deaths in 30 days. Post-January, coronavirus positive cases in the US started plummeting by 45 percent since the latest peak on January 11. However, recent statistics indicate that daily deaths in the country remain stubbornly high in the country at more than 3,000 a day.

Plummeting Cases Could Make People Less Vigilant

As the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country reached its peak in January, medical experts had foreseen a rise in the death toll in the country. The country literally faced chaos throughout January as hospitalizations hit an all-time high along with an average death toll of over 3,000.

And now, the number of positive cases in the country has started declining drastically, and this trend is actually worrying medical experts. Several experts believe that people may become less vigilant due to the fall in cases, and it could once again pull the country to a state of ultimate chaos in the coming weeks.

"I'm worried about Super Bowl Sunday, quite honestly. We're still in quite a bad place," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Associated Press reports.

Rising death toll should not be ignored

On February 03, 4,032 deaths were reported in the United States, followed by 3,523 deaths on February 04. The biggest driver to the country's overall death toll has been the state of California, where more than 500 COVID-19 related deaths are happening daily over the past few weeks.

Dr Thomas Holland of Duke University revealed that a majority of deaths associated with coronavirus are still confined to the oldest and the frailest people. For instance, more than 83 percent of people who died of coronavirus in Florida are aged 65 and above.

"Deaths have still been concentrated among older patients and patients. Even as the pandemic has spread more broadly in the population, the demographics of who dies from COVID has not really changed," said Holland.