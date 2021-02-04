For the second time post the coronavirus outbreak, the United States is again showing signs of flattening the pandemic curve, as the country is witnessing a drastic fall in COVID-19 positive cases. According to the data from the COVID-19 tracking project, daily cases in the United States have fallen by 45 percent since the latest peak on January 11.

The Deadliest Month Came to an End

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, January was the deadliest month in the United States. In January alone, coronavirus claimed the lives of more than 85,000 people. As the deadliest month came to an end, the United States has started showing signs of progress with plummeting cases, and a rise in vaccination rates.

Hospitalization rates have also decreased drastically, and statistics suggest that in-patient admissions have fallen by 26 percent since it peaked most recently on January 12. In the United States, 44 states are showing strong signs of flattening the curve. However, coronavirus cases in states including Alabama, Louisiana, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania are still on the rise.

According to the latest updates, there are 92,880 patients hospitalized with the virus infection, the lowest figure since November 30.

Why Coronavirus Cases in the US is Plummeting Drastically?

Even though vaccination rollout has begun in the United States, medical experts assure that it is not the vaccine that results in the drastic drop of coronavirus positive cases. In the United States, only 8 percent of the population have received the first shot, and only 2 percent can be considered completely immunized.

Medical experts believe that COVID-19 cases are plummeting in the country as there could be a higher number of people who've had the virus than official counts suggest. It means, as many as 90 million people have antibodies in their bodies due to the undetected infection. In the meantime, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also revealed that the global daily infection rate of coronavirus has fallen by 30 percent.