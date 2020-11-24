President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday that his administration will not concede to "fake ballots and Dominion" — referring to a voting machine-company at the center of voter fraud allegations. The comment came hours after he gave a green light to the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) move to pave way for Biden's transition to the White House.

Calling this year's presidential polls as the "most corrupt election in American political history," the President said letting the GSA do its work had nothing to do with his administration's pursuit of cases against the alleged voter fraud. He clarified that the administration was moving ahead with "full speed" in challenging the election results.

Dominion Voting Systems — the company that sold voting machines and tabulators to over 30 American states — has been accused by the President and his supporters of manipulating votes in favor of Biden. However, the company dismissed the allegations and called itself a non-partisan company.

Earlier in the day, the GSA head Emily Murphy said she would allow Biden to start his official transition — marking formal recognition by the Trump administration that Biden won the presidential election. Trump acknowledged the transition on Twitter and said that it was in the "best interest of our country." The President also said that Murphy received a number of threats since Biden was projected as the winner of the election.

"To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination. I did, however, receive threats online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff, and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely," Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden on Monday.

The move came weeks after Murphy delayed to give a nod to Biden's official transition to the White House. Over the weeks, the Trump administration filed several lawsuits in multiple key states that saw Biden win.

Last Thursday, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed at a press conference that his team had numerous sworn affidavits and "hundreds of witnesses" in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona that showed voter fraud. However, a Pennsylvania judged tossed the administration's lawsuit saying it did not have substantial proof to back the voter fraud claims.

Meanwhile, a report claimed that Trump's senior advisers did not have faith in Giuliani's handling of the alleged voter fraud investigation. Speaking to the Daily Beast, one Trump aide called it a "shitshow" and another said the attorney's plans to overturn the election results as "f***ng pile of garbage."