British Bulldog (original name: Davey Boy Smith), who was one of the popular names in the WWE, might be finally inducted into WWE Hall of Fame. His family has been pushing for it for years now.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, British Bulldog's name is set for an induction in WWE Hall of Fame on 5 April at the WrestleMania 36 which will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

So far, WWE has confirmed only two inductees - The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman) and Batista. They are expected to be joined by Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) and Justin "Thunder" Liger.

Bulldog had associated with WWE and WCW for three decades between 1980 and 2000. He won titles like WWE Intercontinental, European, Hardcore, and Tag Team Champion. British Bulldog, who was a real-life brother-in-law of Bret Hart, had also headlined many pay-per-view events.

It has to be noted that British Bulldog held the longest single reign of WWF European Champion for 206 days. His association with the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, and Brian Pillman) had met with good response from the WWE fans.

British Bulldog passed away on 18 May in 2002 following a heart attack, He was on a holiday in Invermere, British Columbia, with his girlfriend, Bruce Hart's estranged wife Andrea Redding, who, later, claimed that they were planning to get married.

WrestleMania 36

Meanwhile, the stage is getting ready for the WrestleMania 36. So far, three matches have been announced.

Brock Lesnar will take on Drew McIntyre in a Singles match for the WWE Championship. Rhea Ripley will clash with Charlotte Flair in Singles match for the NXT Women's Championship and Becky Lynch will defend WWE Raw Women's Championship with an opponent whose name will be announced soon.