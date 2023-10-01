After Jack Harlow, BTS's Jungkook Sets Hope on Collaborating with Zayn Malik: Musical Sensation in the Making?

BTS member Jungkook has been actively participating in a series of collaborations with well-known artists. In the latest development, there are speculations surrounding his potential collaboration with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

According to a post on X, previously known as Twitter, originating from a Zayn Malik fan page, it has come to light that the two musicians are currently engaged in the creation of a song titled "Backseat Kiss," which is slated for release on December 1, 2023. Although the tweet in question has since been deleted, it generated considerable excitement among fans.

Subsequently, the same account shared a follow-up tweet asserting that Zayn's team had dispatched a newsletter through mail to confirm the forthcoming collaboration between Jungkook and Zayn. This communication allegedly included a sneak peek of the two artists preparing for their joint endeavor.

However, it's worth noting that some fans disputed these claims by commenting that they had not received any such correspondence. This particular post was also removed after a certain period.

Until an official announcement is made either by the artists themselves or their respective management companies, it is imperative to treat this collaboration as a mere rumor.

In the midst of this intrigue surrounding the potential collaboration between Jungkook and Zayn Malik, it's worth acknowledging Jungkook's recent successful venture, "3D," in collaboration with Jack Harlow. This project rapidly gained popularity, amassing an impressive 1.5 million views within just 40 minutes of its release.