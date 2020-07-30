The Netflix is on a roll as it has won the rights to air seven iconic black sitcoms including Moesha. The news has come out just a day after Netflix beat HBO by getting most nominations for Emmy Awards. Thus Netflix will now air iconic black dramas from 1990s to early 2000s, reports said.

The shows that will be soon available on Netflix are Moesha; The Game seasons 1 to 3; Sister, Sister; Girlfriends; The Parkers; Half & Hal; and One on One. It looks like these rights have been acquired post strengthening of the Black Lives Matter movement. Recently, Netflix had brought the rights to black films including Love and Basketball, B*A*P*S and Love Jones.

Sitcoms Streaming Details

Moesha will be the first sitcom to be streamed on Netflix from August 1. The Game will be available from August 15 followed by Sister on September 1, Girlfriends on September 11, The Parkers on October 1 and One on One and Half and Half will be streamed on October 15.

Following COVID-19 pandemic there is a boom in the digital sphere and Netflix has gained record number of subscribers during the lockdown period. At this juncture even films are depending on digital release than counting on the theatrical profits. With most of the entertainment shows turning digital it looks like Netflix is making sure to acquire rights of the iconic shows and films that will keep the streaming service on top of its game.

Emmy nominations: A Feather In The Crown

Just a day ago it was announced that for the first time in the history of Emmy Awards, Netflix beat its longtime competitor HBO and won the most number of nominations. Accordingly, Netflix won 160 nominations whereas HBO was in second place with 107 nominations. The difference between the second and third competitor looked too vast as NBC is in the third position 47 nominations.

With this Netflix has broken the record of most nominations of any network, studio or streaming platform in Emmy Awards nomination section. Netflix's crime series Ozark and period drama The Crown based on Queen Elizabeth II's life will compete with HBO's operatic family saga, Succession among other series.