The Crown season 4 is nearly five months away from its premiere. The followers of it are eager to know everything about this new sequel, including the casts and story. The Netflix drama series will probably focus on the life of Queen Elizabeth II between the years 1980 and 1990 in its new season. The sequel will also introduce two new characters to the viewers – Princess Diana and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

This royal drama concluded its third season by featuring the silver jubilee celebration of Queen Elizabeth II. The upcoming sequel of this television show will probably begin by focusing on the Falkland's war. Eventually, the drama may address the miners' strike of 1984 and other political events of that period. There are also several speculations doing the rounds that an episode of the fourth season will completely focus on the wedding ceremony of Prince Philip and Princess Diana.

Who are the Cast Members of The Crown Season 4?

The drama series will bring back Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II along with Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Actress Claire Foy may also reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming season. Some of the eagle-eyed fans of this royal drama spotted her in the filming location of its current season. Actor Josh O' Connor may also return to the small screens as Prince Philip in the new sequel.

Two new cast members of the fourth season are Emerald Fennell as Camilla, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The sequel is also likely to introduce Princes William and Harry to the viewers. The series' followers may get to watch the first royal tours of these young princes.

What is the Story for The Crown Season 4?

The upcoming sequel of this television drama series will probably follow Princess Diana and Prince Charles as they take up their official duties as royals. The season is also likely to feature the births of Princes William and Harry in the years 1982 and 1984, respectively. Other major events that are likely to be featured in the story include the life of Princess Margaret after her legal separation with Antony Armstrong-Jones and Marcus Sarjeant's attack at the Queen in 1981.

The fourth season of this royal drama may also introduce viewers to the infamous intruder Michael Fagan, who broke into the Queen's bedroom in Buckingham Palace in 1982, according to Vogue.

When Will The Crown season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of this show is expected to premiere by the end of this year. The filming for it was completed before the coronavirus-related work shutdown affected the entire entertainment industry. So, the followers of this television drama series may not have to wait until next year to watch the new episodes.

The show has been following a similar pattern for all these years as a new season always premiered in the first weeks of November or December. The first season of the show premiered on November 4, the second season on December 8 and the third season on November 17.