After Delay, Army Releases Name of Decorated Female Soldier Rebecca Lobach in Black Hawk Tragedy" "Army Finally

The U.S. Army has identified Captain Rebecca M. Lobach as one of the three soldiers killed in the Black Hawk helicopter crash over the Potomac River on Wednesday night. The crash, caused by a collision with an American Airlines passenger plane, claimed the lives of all 64 people on board the flight and the three crew members in the helicopter.

Lobach, 28, was from Durham, North Carolina. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before joining the Army in July 2019. She served as an active-duty aviation officer in the 12th Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Initially, the Army withheld her identity at the request of her family.

The other soldiers killed in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Eaves, 39, from Great Mills, Maryland, and Staff Sergeant Ryan O'Hara, 28, from Lilburn, Georgia. The crew was conducting a training mission when the accident occurred. Officials confirmed that the helicopter's black box had been recovered, and investigations are ongoing.

The Army released a statement expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of our fallen soldiers and all those affected by this devastating accident," the statement said. The military is working closely with authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

Lobach had a distinguished military career and was recognized for her service. She previously served as a White House Military Social Aide, where she helped organize major events, including Medal of Honor and Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremonies. Her family described her as kind, ambitious, and dedicated to her country.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca," her family said in a statement. "She was a bright star in all our lives—brilliant, funny, strong, and compassionate. She was a warrior who would not hesitate to defend her country, but she was also full of grace."

Lobach was highly respected within her unit and had received several military honors. Her awards included the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.

Search and rescue teams worked through the night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport following the crash. Recovery teams have now identified most of the victims. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and military officials are leading the investigation.

Her family emphasized that her impact went far beyond her military service. "Rebecca was many things—a daughter, sister, partner, and friend. She was a caregiver, an advocate, and a leader. Most of all, she was loved," they said.

The Army has promised continued support for the families of the fallen soldiers as they grieve. More details about the investigation are expected in