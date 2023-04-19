After BTS Jin, J-Hope Becomes the K-Pop Band's Next Member to Enlist in the Military

After globally popular K-Pop band BTS's eldest member Jin joined mandatory military services a few months back, its second member J-Hope has also enlisted for the same. J-Hope, 29, is the second member to join the same. The popular boy band has gone on hiatus, as all 7 of its band members have to complete their mandatory military services one after other.

All the band members joined to give him farewell, including Jin who took a break from his duties to bid his friend adieu. An adorable inside picture was posted from BTS's official Twitter handle with the caption 'I Love You J-Hope'. Their huge fandom ARMY got emotional with the post and bombarded it with lovely messages to tell this extra-ordinarily talented singer and dancer how much they are going to miss him.

On Monday J-Hope gave a sneak peek at his new haircut. He was seen flaunting a buzz cut ahead of his enlistment today. He wrote to his fans "I'll be back later' on Weverse. He also assured ARMY that this is not his last Weverse LIVE. J-Hope had also recently released a song, which he wrote with ARMY on his mind. The song titled 'On the Street' featured J-Cloe. Band's agency asked for continued love and support from his fans until he completes his military service and returns safely.

It is to be noted that Some lawmakers floated the idea of granting the hit group an exemption from mandatory military service to allow them to continue to perform instead. However, the band's agency last year said that all members planned to complete military duty by 2025.