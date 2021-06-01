After BTS' Jimin and RM, IU Buys a Luxurious Apartment and It Costs a Bomb

Singer IU has bought an expensive property at Eterno Chungdam on Han Riverside in Seoul. She has plans to live there once the construction is completed.

A report on Koreaboo claims that IU bought the unit at the Eterno Chungdam recently. The property is still under construction stage and expected to be completed by December 2022. It is said to be one of the expensive properties in the town.

The singer struck the deal in February for 13 billion KRW ($11.7 million). As per the rules, the 28-year old has given a declaration to the Gangnam City Police that she is purchasing the apartment to stay there and not for investment purposes. It means the singer will be waking up to a beautiful sight every morning.

The report adds that it is a 243-square-meters unit between 10th and 12th floors.

It may be recalled that she sold her property at Bangbaedong in 2019 which IU had purchased in 2012. The idol has a few other apartments that she had purchased for investments.

BTS' RM and Jimin

Meanwhile, BTS' RM, and Jimin have now become neighbors after purchasing apartments in the prestigious Nine One Hannam complex. The former had purchased the property on 31 March and the deed was sealed on 25 May. The 293.93-square-meter property was purchased for 6.3 billion KRW ($5.69 million).

Whereas Jimin paid the 5.9 billion KRW ($5.3 million) for the property of the same size. However, the price for RM reportedly paid a little higher amount as RM's property has a veranda terrace and has a better viewing position than other blocks.