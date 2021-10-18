Afghan Refugee says 'We are Not Free' Despite Arriving Safely in the US with His Wife and Children

Afghan refugee Sahar Mohammad, who previously worked as a translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, managed to flee Kabul with his wife and five children just three days after Taliban took over the war-torn region.

Mohammad and his family got on board the US evacuation flight in Kabul and first flew to Abu Dhabi where they stayed close to two weeks, and were later brought to the United States and landed first in Fort Dix, a military base in New Jersey.

However, Mohammed revealed to the Wall Street Journal that the living conditions in the army camp is making it hard to lead a comfortable life, as his family is living inside a single tent and it's getting tougher for seven people to live inside of it.

The refugee also stated that the tent had no doors and had no soundproof dividers between the other tents and his children had trouble with sleeping peacefully every night.

Apart from the tent issues, Mohammed revealed to the WSJ that clothing has also been a major issue in the refugee camp as each family is allowed to carry only a single bag and his wife had carried only summer clothing for their children during the evacuation. He stated that the weather has turned too cold in New Jersey but his children have no winter clothing to shield themselves from the cold.

However, after living close to two months under hardships in the camp, Mohammed and his family are now provided with a clean and more private room and the US authorities are doing all they can to make the refugees feel comfortable.

Mohammed stated that he doesn't want to complain about the treatment he and his family have received in the refugee camp as he knows that they're trying to do their best. ''I don't want to complain because we are in the U.S., and they are trying their best,'' he said to the Wall Street Journal.

However, Mohammed revealed that it would be hard to start life on their own all over again and stated that he feels like he's not free. ''But it is hard. We can't start our own lives or send our kids to school. We feel like we are not free.''

When asked where he would like to live after being released from the refugee camp, Mohammed said that he would prefer Northern Virginia as he knows friends and other employees of an American contractor he previously worked with in Afghanistan and believes that they would help him out in starting out a new life in America.