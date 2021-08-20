Afghan Pop Sensation Aryana Sayeed Escapes From Taliban Territory on US Cargo Jet

Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed has managed to escape from the Taliban-occupied territory on a US flight out of Kabul. Reaching out to her fans worldwide, the singer posted a picture of herself and her husband to give an update about her whereabouts. Later, Sayeed's husband shared a video of her taking a nap inside the US jet while being flown outside the country.

Sayeed, who has a whopping 1.3 million followers on the Instagram account, is lucky unlike many others. Earlier, Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi was spotted running on the street of Kabul soon after the Taliban took over. The video went viral on social media spreading fear. The terror around the Taliban's restrictions on women continues to deepen with the approaching prospect of the imposing of Sharia law.

According to reports, the Taliban, which vowed to respect women's rights and forgive those who fought them, said that religious scholars from the organization will be deciding whether girls can attend school and women can work.

The Taliban previously said that the new regime would respect women's rights "within the framework of Islamic law." However, renowned author and activist Taslima Nasreen tweeted that there are no women's rights and freedom of expression within the 'Sharia law.'

"Taliban said they would respect women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law. But the problem is there is no women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law," the author said adding that the people of Afghanistan are not fleeing from the Taliban but from Sharia law.

Who is Aryana Sayeed?

Aryana Sayeed is known to be the biggest female pop star in Afghanistan. She's a singer, who also judged the Afghan version of 'The Voice.' Sayeed and her producer husband were among the few very lucky people in the Taliban-captured territory who managed to escape on a US cargo jet on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Sayeed, 36, in a post on her official Instagram account, said: "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar, and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul." The singer later shared another post with her fans saying that she has many stories to share with her fans but it would be possible only after her mind and emotions return to normal.

"I had said in one of my recent interviews that I will be the "Last Soldier to leave the Motherland"... and interestingly enough, that is exactly what happened. I hope and pray as a result of the recent changes, at the very least my beautiful people will be able to start living a peaceful life without the fear of suicide bombers and explosions. My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you! My heartfelt gratitude to each and everyone of you for your well-wishes and prayers who were concerned about my presence inside Afghanistan after so many others with lesser dangers/concerns had already left. ," Sayeed further wrote.