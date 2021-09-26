Adult Star's Husband Fired After Boss Learns of Her Past; Family Starts Vlogging for a Living

Former adult star Channon Rose's husband was fired from his job after his bosses came to know about her past. However, that didn't demotivate the family. Instead, they moved into an RV and started posting vlogs for a living. According to reports, Rose had a difficult childhood as her parents divorced when she was just eight.

Later, her father remarried a woman who abused her both physically and emotionally. Having gone through emotional trauma at a young age, Rose, 36, became a professional stripper. She started doing porn and became a full-fledged actress in the adult film industry for a decade-long career.

However, she wasn't happy with her career and wanted to start a family. Rose made a profile on a dating app where she magically found her dashing husband, Travis Dean, 44. However, Rose's then boyfriend's family, who were into a family business, did not approve of their relationship and fired Dean from his job as he refused to part ways with her. Not having any source of income, the two decided to start vlogging on YouTube and Instagram.

Since then, the two have been sharing everything about their small family on social media platforms. They are now travelling across the United States and has reached Oregon, according to Rose's latest Instagram post, where she is spotted posing in front of a sign-board 'Welcome to Oregon' with her two kids, Snow, 3, and baby Storm, who was born in March this year.

"Been through 6 states so far! What state do you live in?! Where should we travel next?!" the caption on Rose's Instagram post read. However, The couple has already garnered a fan base of over one million on their social media channel. Interestingly, the couple also managed to buy their current recreational vehicle (RV) with their income through vlogging only. Rose is thrilled to have her family and is currently living her dream in reality.

"I've always loved the idea of traveling so, we decided to travel the USA in an RV because there is so much here we haven't explored yet," Channon said. "When we're traveling from one place to the next, we drive about two to three hours at a time. That way, we don't have to go too far, as the kids are in car seats. Then we either stay overnight at an RV resort or boondock. We like to stay in RV resorts if we can because they're the safest option, and we have access to electricity, water, and WiFi."

"If at any point, our kids hated this, then we would go home, but right now they are loving this life, and so are we," she explained. "Life on the road is amazing. It has made me realize that the world is a beautiful place. It's also made me realize I don't need so much stuff, in fact, I am so much happier and less stressed living on the road. We've all become a lot closer and got to know each other more. We've learned to be more patient as well."

"I'm hoping to inspire other people to do the same if they're interested in this life," Channon said of the family vlog. "We love reading people's positive comments. Unfortunately, we get trolls who love leaving negative comments, but we try to ignore them, as we know they are projecting their own hurt on us. I feel so much gratitude for every comment, whether negative or positive because they allow me to live my dream life," she added.

