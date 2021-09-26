'Let Me Hold Them For You', Instagram User Tells Demi Rose, as She Teases Fans in Topless Photo

British bombshell Demi Rose has left eyes popping with a sultry update on her official Instagram account lately. The picture, which showcases her trying to protect her modesty with bare hands, is making buzz on social media. Rose posted the topless photos with a background of what appeared to be a beach.

While in one, she is seen covering her famous assets, the other shows her perky derriere being sun-kissed. The racy Instagram photo has garnered thousands of likes and views while users even took to the comment section to lend her helping hand in protecting her modesty as one of her followers wrote, "Let me hold them for you please."

Moreover, this is not the only picture where the Onlyfans model is seen topless and flaunting her curvaceous body. She had earlier posted revealing photos of herself wearing only a thong or clothes that left little to the imagination of her fans. Rose's hot and racy snaps on Instagram often grabs attention from fans worldwide. Her new OnlyFans videos have also created a buzz on the internet as she lit her account with some of the sexiest ever snaps.

The young modelling sensation and Instagram influencer often makes headlines for her raunchy modelling sessions. Since the day she debuted on social media platforms, she has been a topic of discussion in popular NFSW groups.

Demi Rose Grew Up Being Bullied

The social media influencer who currently lives in London, during an earlier interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat, revealed that she has always wanted to become a model. She said that when she became one, it was a blessing for her. Rose also said that she grew up being bullied and didn't have many friends in her life. Meanwhile, the Birmingham-born beauty is currently not dating anyone. Rose was earlier dating Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, but they broke up after a short period.

Demi Rose OnlyFans

Rose often teases her fans on OnlyFans by posting saucy teasers with a glimpse of her barely covered figure in raunchy bikinis. "Since you loved last nights video so much in the DM's. Here are some EXTRAS from my sexy bedroom set," one of her recent posts on the X-rated site read.