The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in sales of sex toys as people are forced to isolate themselves from the outside world. However, there is a new adult toy in the market that is grabbing headlines – adult toy retailer Ricky.com has launched what they claim is the world's first sex toy Easter egg.

Easter egg with a tiny surprise

The UK-based website is selling chocolate Easter eggs packed with sex toys and claims the unusual treat is the first of its kind – somewhat like a Kinder Surprise but for adults. The egg is wrapped in silver and comes in a cardboard packaging that is embellished with a silk bow, making it an ideal present to gift your partner.

As far as the contents of the Easter egg are concerned, you can choose from one of five different sex toys. These include a bullet, a couple's toy, a clitoral stimulator in the shape of a heart, a "man wand" (penis tube of sorts) and a rose gold mini massager. All of the products are rechargeable and are accompanied by a charging cable.

Now, let us talk about the egg. Each egg is made from 275 grams of premium Swiss milk chocolate goodness and retails for about $55. However, the Kinder-inspired Easter-themed sex toys are limited in stock with only 200 units available. So, if you want to get your hands on one, you will have to be quick or you are going to lose out.

Easter-themed sex toy controversy

Ricky.com might be inviting controversy with its latest offering if history repeats itself. In 2017, adult toys and lingerie retailer Honey Birdette received a warning from UK's advertising watchdog Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for hurting religious sentiments by mixing sex and religion in promotion over Easter.

"We understood that Easter was a particularly sacred time of worship for Christians, and noted the ad played particularly on religious provenance of the holiday by referencing "RES-ERECTION" and "Sinful Sunday," the ASA said in a statement at the time.

"We considered the use of the religious holiday of Easter to advertise a sex toy was likely to cause serious offense and concluded that it was therefore in breach of the Code," it added.