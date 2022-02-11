(Don't) Free the NIPPLE? Adidas Draws Flak for Ad Campaign Featuring 25 Sets of Bare Breasts

Adidas is prompting all kinds of reactions on Twitter after launching its new ad campaign for sports bras featuring 25 sets of bare breasts. The ad featured more than two dozen breasts in all shapes, sizes, and colors to promote its inclusive line of sports bras. Netizens reacted to the ad and joked about what the company's ad for 'jock straps' would look like.

The sportswear brand released a photo collage of more than two-dozen faceless women's chests on Wednesday as a part of its ad campaign for the new sports bra range containing 43 styles.

"We believe women's breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them," the ad campaign read.

Billboards

Social media had a lot to say about the sportswear brand's 'risque' campaign ad. While some joked about what would Adidas' ad for jock straps would look like, others accused them of exploiting female bodies for money in the name of ad campaigns.

The ad featured individual images of women's chests, cropped above the neck to ensure anonymity, stacked in a grid. The company hinted that the ad is even featured on billboards. The locations, however, are not known at the moment.

'The message could have been made without the nudity'

Twitter users took a dig at the sportswear brand and asked them to may show the actual they're advertising in the ad. "Hi, Adidas! Do you plan for a similar ad for jock straps? Or is it only the female you exploit for $$$? Maybe next time, try actually showing the product in the ad," one person tweeted.

"May be Adidas should have made an ad campaign about how nice your boobs look inside the bra," another user tweeted.