Adele's recent body transformation sent her fans into a frenzy. After a gap of over two months, the 31-year-old singer posted a few black and white snaps on her Instagram and needless to say, she looked slimmer than ever. Adele looked amazing in a sexy, long-sleeved gown as she posed with Santa and the Grinch impersonators in the photos.

The 31-year-old singer completed her getup by wearing her tresses in glamorous tight curls and sporting a slick of bold lipstick. "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!" she captioned the pic. "Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch.''

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x,'' the star added. Adele's fans were delighted to see their favourite singer back on Instagram and flooded the comments sections by complimenting her new look. One fan wrote, ''YOU LOOK AMAZING GO OFF QUEEN,'' while a second added, ''QUEEEEEN WOW. POP OFF.''

Adele's weight loss journey

As per reports, Adele's fitness guru Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, and celebrity trainer Dalton Wong, who has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, have helped the singer in her weight-loss journey.

It's believed the popular songstress dropped the pounds after dedicating the last six months to pilates classes and regular workouts with a personal trainer. Speaking to People magazine, a source claimed, "After Adele started working out, she never looked back. She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset."

Adele and Simon's split

On the personal front, the Grammy winner filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September. The two began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son the following year in 2012. The pair tied the knot four years later, in a secret wedding affair, with Adele choosing to address their wedding for the first time during an acceptance speech at the Grammys in 2017.

Adele first confirmed her split from Simon in April 2019 and filed for divorce in September. At the time, a source told People that the former couple is 'staying friendly' for the sake of their son. ''They're raising Angelo with love, warmth and real respect for each other. Adele and Simon are eager to stay friendly because of their child,'' the insider claimed.

A month after filing for divorce, Adele was romantically linked to British rapper and Grime artist Skepta and later she was linked to US record producer Jonathan Hay.