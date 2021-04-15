Adam Perkins Cause of death: How Did Viral Video Vine Star Die?

Vine star Adam Perkins is no more. The 24-year-old star's death has come as a shock to the many people, who follow him on the app Vine. The musician died on Sunday. The news of Adam's death was announced by his twin Patrick on Tuesday through Instagram.

Adam's twin brother Patrick shared a photo on social media captioning, "My brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21." He further went on to add, "I can't even really put into words what this loss means for me."

Patrick said that Adam wasn't just his brother but he loved him and was his best friend. "I love you, my best friend Adam. 1997-forever," he said. Adam Perkins' brother also shared a photo of him performing on stage with his guitar.

Meanwhile, Patrick also revealed that in honor of Vine star Adam, Plas Teg Records is releasing the musician's album 'Latch Relay' on limited edition vinyl. "Thank you all for your kindness and understanding. It makes me feel loved," Patrick captioned alongside a selfie, according to reports.

Adam Perkins Cause of Death

Adam's twin brother Patrick didn't disclose how his brother died. Several fans of the young star have paid tributes in the honor of Adam and his legacy, but at the same time, there was much curiosity about who was Adam and what was the cause of his death. While many knew Adam, there were others who didn't but want to better understand the musician's legacy.

Who was Adam Perkins?

Adam became a sensation overnight after his video titled, "Welcome to Chili's" went viral in 2015 after he uploaded it on the former video app Vine that shut down in 2016. He is a well known social media star and a musician. The self proclaimed composer, spreadsheet wizkid on Instagram had studied music composition at New York University. In 2018, Adam Perkins released his album titled 'Latch Relay' under the banner of Plas Teg.

Adam Perkins Was 'Gay'

Moreover, Adam was openly gay. Perkin's ex-boyfriend Kelton Elliot also took to his Instagram to post that both of them had earlier discussed how they would want to be remembered after their death. Elliot revealed that Adam wanted to be remembered for his art and music. Moreover, in March this year, Adam was working as a business analyst.