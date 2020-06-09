The midfielder of Liverpool Adam Lallana has penned down a short-tern contract extension for staying at the Anfield for the remaining of the season, the English Premier League club stated on Thursday

Lallana, 32, was set to leave the club on a free transfer after his contract expires on June 30 but is going to play the rest of the matches of this year's campaign with Jurgen Klopp's side as they target to secure their first league title since 1990.

The 2019-20 season is set to restart after a lengthy hiatus enforced by the COVID-19 outbreak, with Liverpool facing Everton in their first match back on June 21. "I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family," England international Lallana told the club's website. "I feel in my time at Liverpool I've always looked to do the right thing for the team, the manager and the club in every decision I've made.

"I think this one fits into that category as well, so I'm buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people." Lallana, who joined from Southampton in 2014, has struggled with injuries over the last two season and has featured in 15 league games during the current campaign.

"I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it," said Klopp.

(With agency inputs)