As the United States has hit a record in coronavirus related deaths, new data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has suggested that the true cumulative death toll in the country could be 3,45,000. Data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed that 3,157 people lost their lives on Wednesday, which took the overall death toll to 2,73,847.

Actual Death Toll is Much More

According to a report published in the New York Times, analysis on CDC data hints at the possibility of an excess 1,00,000 deaths associated with coronavirus.

After analyzing CDC data, the New York Times reported that the actual deaths related to coronavirus in the country could be 19 percent higher than the recorded death toll from March 15 to November 14.

"The data show how the coronavirus pandemic, which is peaking in many states, is bringing with it unusual patterns of death, higher than the official totals of deaths that have been directly linked to the virus. Altogether, the analysis shows that 345,000 more people than normal have died in the United States during that period, a number that may be an undercount since recent death statistics are still being updated," read the New York Times report.

Coronavirus Deaths in the US Could Double

A few months back, Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, had predicted that the coronavirus in the country has emerged as a perfect storm with no end in near sight. As the number of coronavirus cases in the country is witnessing a drastic rise, people believe that the worst fear of Fauci is turning true.

And recently, Fauci revealed that the coronavirus cases in the country will surge upon surge in the coming weeks. Fauci also urged people to maintain strict social distancing measures to control the drastic spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, Dr Leana Wen, an emergency medicine physician and a visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health also warned that the coronavirus deaths in the US could be doubled in the coming weeks.

"he vaccines will make a big difference in the spring and the summer; they're not going to make a difference right now. If anything, we are rounding the corner into a calamity. We're soon going to exceed well more than 2,000 deaths, maybe 3,000, 4,000 deaths every single day here in the US," Wen told CNN Friday Night.