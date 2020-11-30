It was around a couple of months back that Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the US claimed that coronavirus is a perfect storm with no end in near sight. The recent surge in the coronavirus cases in the country suggest that Fauci's words are turning true, as more than 150,000 positive cases are being detected in the US since November 1.

Coronavirus Cases in US will Surge Upon Surge

Now, adding up to the salt to the already bleeding wound, Anthony Fauci has revealed that coronavirus cases in the United States will surge upon surge in the coming weeks. The top expert also urged not to lift any of the current relaxations that are present in the country before Christmas.

Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made these remarks while talking in ABC's The Week. According to Fauci, the level of infection in the US will not turn around all of a sudden in the opposite direction.

"So clearly in the next few weeks, we're going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line ... we may see a surge upon a surge," said Fauci.

While appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, Fauci talked about the vitality of maintaining strict social distancing measures. The expert also added the arrival of an effective vaccine could act as a light at the end of the tunnel.

Coronavirus Ravaging United States

According to the latest updates, there are more than 13.7 million recorded positive coronavirus cases in the United States. The country has so far witnessed 2,73,101 COVID-19 deaths, which is the highest in the world.

In the meantime, Dr Leana Wen, an emergency medicine physician and a visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health had recently warned that the country is heading towards a calamity. She also added that the daily deaths associated with coronavirus infection may be doubled in the coming weeks in the US.