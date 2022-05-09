Is Actress Kwon Ah Reum Dating NCT member Doyoung? Agency Releases Official Statement

Actress Kwon Ah Reum and her agency SWMP have denied the dating rumors with NCT member Doyoung. The firm stated that it would take legal action against those spreading false information about the artist. The company also said it is currently collecting data through continuous monitoring of people spreading malicious comments and personally attacking the actress.

The dating rumors about Ah Reum and the NCT member started doing the rounds online after the actress captioned her latest Instagram post-Doyoung, the singer's nickname. The post, which featured the actress in a casual outfit, captured the attention of some eagle-eyed netizens. They started speculating about the relationship between Doyoung and Ah Reum.

The online speculations captured the attention of the actress and her agency. The agency released an official statement on Monday, May 9, responding to the rumors. The company denied the dating rumors and said it would take legal action against anyone attacking the artist with false information, malicious comments, and slander. The firm also stated that the agency must protect its artists.

Here is the Official Statement by SWMP:

Hello, this is SWMP. First of all, we would like to state that the information related to the actress Kwon Ah-reum, which has recently spread through online communities, is clearly false. In this regard, we have decided that it is difficult to overlook any acts that insult the character of our actors, such as the dissemination of false information, defamation, malicious rumors and slander, and personal attacks, and we plan to take all possible legal measures. We are currently collecting data through continuous monitoring, and we will take strong action against those who write and spread malicious rumors and malicious comments. SWMP will do its best to protect the rights and interests of its actors. Thank you.

Ah Reum will share screen space with the NCT member in the upcoming TVing drama, To X Who Doesn't Love Me. The web drama tells the story of a woman named Park Se Jin, who has a one-sided love for Jung Si Ho. Doyoung will portray Si Ho in the mini-series. The web drama will premiere on July 15.