Actress Jeon Do Yeon Suffers Head Injury at Filming Set of Kill Bok-soon

Actress Jeon DonYeon has suffered a head injury while filming the upcoming Netflix film Kill Bok-soon. She suffered a laceration at the set, according to the insiders. The actress was taken to the hospital after the injury. She got stitches in the injured area, the source added.

The filming for the upcoming film was immediately suspended. The actress is reportedly back on set after taking a rest for two days. A representative stated that the injury was light, but everybody on the set was shocked.

"Fortunately, Jeon Do Yeon's injury was light, so it was a relief. However, people who were on the set were indeed shocked because she was the lead. Jeon Do Yeon returned to the scene after a few days of rest after hearing the doctor's opinion to rest for the time being, and filming is currently going smoothly", a representative stated.

Kill Bok-soon is an action thriller film that revolves around a legendary assassin who renews his contract with a company. The movie is directed by Byun Sung Hyun of the Kingmaker fame.