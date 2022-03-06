Yaksha: Ruthless Operations Story, Cast, Release Date, and Other Details

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, the upcoming Netflix film, is just a month away from its release. The movie stars GOT7 member Jinyoung, Lee El, Song Jae Rim, Park Hae Soo, Yang Dong Geum, and Sol Kyung Gu as the members of a Black Ops team. The secret operations team works under the National Intelligence Sevices (NIS).

The Black Ops team is led by something known to be the biggest battleground for spies. It is called Yaksha in Shenyang, China. The film follows this Black Ops team. It features the fight between intelligence agents, inspector prosecutor, and the Black Ops team. The movie is directed by Na Hyun of the 2017 film The Prison fame.

The Black Ops team consists of NIS agents who have conducted secret military operations across borders. The team members need to have experience working in regions that are a battleground for spies across the globe.

Meet the Cast Members of Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Sol Kyung Gu - The actor, who has showcased great performances through his intense energy, will portray the leader of the Black Ops Team. The character is named Ji Kang In and nicknamed Yaksha, a ghost known to consume people. Kang In is known to be a ruthless person who is not afraid of breaking the laws to carry out his duties without flaws. He will carry out a secret intelligence operation with his team that will determine the fate of Northeast Asia.

Yang Dong Geun - He will portray veteran agent Chief Hong in the movie.

Lee El - He will play senior team member Hee Won.

- He will play senior team member Hee Won. Song Jae Rim - He will play a bold member of the team named Jae Gyu. The character is in charge of tactics and firearms.

Jinyoung - He will be the youngest and most affectionate team member, Jung Dae. He is in charge of various types of equipment.

Story - The film will follow the Black Ops team as they struggle because of an unexpected move by NIS. While the team works together to achieve their goal, the NIS becomes suspicious. So, they will appoint a prosecutor to monitor the team's move. Actor Park Hae Soo will portray prosecutor Han Ji Hoon onscreen. NIS dispatches him after he gets demoted to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office.

Poster - Netflix released a poster of Yaksha: Ruthless Operations on Friday. It features the cast members getting ready for a fight. They look tensed as bullets fly around tearing the poster. It hints at several action scenes in the movie.

Release Date - The movie will be released on April 8 through Netflix.