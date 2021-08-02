Actor Kim Yong Gun, 76, 'Forced' Pregnant Girlfriend for Abortion; Son Ha Jung Woo Reacts

Korean drama fans woke up to the shocking news of veteran actor Kim Yong Gun forcing 37-year-old woman to abort. The Dispatch had revealed that Kim Yong Gun, 76, was in a secret relationship with a woman for 13 years and had forced her to abort when he learnt that she was pregnant in March 2021.

The Dispatch report claimed that Kim Yong Gun met the woman in question at the end of a show party in 2008. The girl was 24 when she entered into a relationship with Kim Yong Gun. Claiming that the actor forced her to abort, woman sued the actor on July 24.

Her statement read: "I dated him in secret for 13 years. Now he wants the life in me to be gone. My life as a woman is valuable as much as Kim Yong Gun's remaining life. I can't help to think he is irresponsible and selfish."

Kim Yong Gun Reacts to the Scandal

Reacting to the news Kim Yong Gun said that he was not given a chance to clarify. He said that the woman had blocked him before suing. "This shouldn't be argued over at the court. I expressed I would support her delivery at the end of this past May."

He also said that the news of pregnancy came in as a shocker to him. "I impregnated someone at the age of 76. I was in shock when I first heard the news. I admit I raised my voice while trying to persuade her. Now I want to resolve our misunderstandings," said Kim Yong Gun.

The actor's legal representatives said that currently, he was valuing the woman and the baby's health more than himself. But the woman has refused to talk to the actor. She is said to have told that he had hurt her badly over the two months and clarified that talks in this regard will be held only through their legal representatives.

Kim Yong Gun Personal Life

The woman's lawyer stated: "She first met Kim Yong Gun when she was 24 and she got pregnant at 37. There were many things between the two over the past 13 years. He needs to be accountable."

Kim Yong Gun had married a non-celebrity in 1977. But the couple divorced in 1996. He has two sons including actor Ha Jung Woo and Cha Hyun Woo. Reports claim that actor Han Jung Woo and his agency are receiving many queries regarding Kim Yong Gun's scandal.

AllKPop reported that Jung Woo's side refused to make any comments regarding the issue. The actor's side is said to have told that it was his father's personal issue and the actor had nothing to comment on the matter.