Actor Justin Chambers is leaving the medical drama on which he's been on since it began all the way back in 2005. Chambers played Dr Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy, was born in Ohio and has also worked as a model.

He began his acting career with a recurring role in soap opera 'Another World', and made his feature film debut with a supporting role in 1999's comedy-drama 'Liberty Heights'.

Chambers starred in ad campaigns for Calvin Klein

Chambers gained widespread recognition as the Grey's Anatomy progressed and the character became one of the most popular from the hit series, earning multiple nominations and the 2017 Best TV Network Drama Actor at the People's Choice Awards as well as nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Chambers was discovered by a modelling scout on the Metro and went on to star in ad campaigns for Calvin Klein's fragrance range. He worked throughout Europe, Japan, and the United States for Calvin Klein, Armani, and Dolce and Gabbana.

Chambers has worked in several films, notably, Liberty Heights (1999) and The Wedding Planner (2001). In 2003, Chambers was cast as one of the leads in the CBS crime drama Cold Case but left after appearing in only four episodes.

In August 2004, Chambers was cast as surgical intern Alex Karev in Shonda Rhimes' medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, opposite Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and TR Knight. On January 10, 2020, Chambers had officially announced his departure from Grey's Anatomy and this final episode had aired on November 14, 2019.

In 1993, he married Keisha Chambers, a former model agency booker. The two met while Chambers was working for ad campaigns. They have five children together. "There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in a statement to a media outlet. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time," he added.

"As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he said regarding his experience on the show.