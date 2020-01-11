Viewers are spoilt for choice with the recent arrival of new players like Disney+ and Apple TV+ as well as the addition of fresh new content across already existing streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

The Mandalorian has been replaced by The Witcher at the top

There's so much to watch but very little time so we've put together a list of the most-streamed TV shows across all major streaming platforms this week thanks to the folks at streaming search engine Reelgood who have helped us compile the list based on user behaviour and preferences of millions of users across all services.

Well, it's finally happened. After topping our lists of most binge-watched TV shows across streaming platforms for weeks, Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" has finally been bumped off the top spot. The "Star Wars" spin-off has been a streaming juggernaut ever since it made its debut with the Disney-owned streaming platform's launch in November.

The series has finally come to an end and fans will have to until "later this year" for the show's second outing. You're probably wondering which series has replaced "The Mandalorian" to claim the top spot on our list this week and we'll give you a hint: it's a video game-inspired series that calls Netflix it's home.

Yes, you're right – Netflix's "The Witcher," which stars Henry Cavill as the pale mutant warrior hero Geralt, has beaten the Disney+ original as our most-streamed TV show this week. This series has managed to replicate the success of the titular video game franchise and the fantasy novel series (The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is among the most-played games on Steam).

However, it wasn't the only thing viewers binged this week. HBO's "Watchmen" and Netflix's "You" continue to remain popular titles among audiences. The list also includes old shows like "Stranger Things" and "Game of Thrones" to new releases like Netflix's "Messiah," which has been plagued by controversies since its debut.

Here's the list of the top 15 TV shows users watched this week across all major streaming platforms: