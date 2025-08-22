Active Shooter at University of Tennessee in Chattanooga Forces Lockdown as Police Hunt for Gunman

The University of Tennessee in Chattanooga was placed on lockdown on Thursday morning after reports of an active shooter on campus, which has been on a firing spree. An alert sent to students and staff warned them to "run, hide, or fight" and also said that a possible gunman was inside the library.

The Hamilton County office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security also advised the public to stay away from the campus until further notice, confirming the lockdown was in effect. Chattanooga Police said: "CPD is working with UTC Police Department to confirm Shots Fired reports that were called in. At this time, we have not located any victims."

Gunman on Firing Spree

Photos have surfaced showing a heavy police presence on campus. The university advised anyone inside to remain in place unless ordered otherwise by law enforcement while the search for the gunman was underway.

One photo shared with NewsChannel9 showed a group of students running out of the library, with the student who filmed it saying they encountered armed officers outside.

In an update released shortly before 1:45 p.m., authorities reported that no threat had been located inside the building, though the search was still ongoing.

The FBI confirmed it was aware of the incident and had agents responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.