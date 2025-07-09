'Abusive' New Mexico Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Father After She Breaks Up with Him

A Shiprock, New Mexico, man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend's father.

Armondo Paul, 25, now faces a federal murder charge in connection to the June 27 killing.

Navajo Police Department officers responded at 3:14 a.m. June 27 to a Shiprock home, where they found the victim deceased, according to the probable cause statement in the criminal complaint.

Victim's Daughter Said Paul was 'Always Abusive,' Wouldn't Take No for an Answer After She Broke Up with Him

The victim's daughter told FBI agents that Paul had come over to her home where she lived with her father a few hours around 10 p.m. June 26 after getting off work. She did not want to speak with Paul but also didn't want him "causing problems" so she relented and came outside.

The woman said Paul had "always been abusive" and she broke things off with him. But he would not take no for an answer, she told cops. She said after speaking with Paul briefly she gave him a ride back to his mother's house and told him to go to sleep. Paul later told agents he tried to go to sleep but could not, due to his "internal feelings.

Paul Returned to the Home After Experiencing of 'Wanting to Destroy Something, Killing Himself'

"Paul's feelings ranged from wanting to destroy something to wanting to kill himself," cops wrote. He grabbed a kitchen knife and walked back to his ex-girlfriend's home with the intention of harming himself, the affidavit stated.

He reportedly cut off the power to the home to "elicit a response" from the woman. She and her father came outside and then went back into the house. Paul said this caused him to feel "rage," so he "kicked the door," entered the home and grabbed the woman, the complaint says.

Paul Stabbed the Woman's Father When He Tried to Pull Paul Off the Woman

When her father attempted to "pull (Paul) off" the woman, Paul reportedly grabbed the man, "retrieved a knife," and "stabbed (the woman's father) in the neck," the complaint says.

The woman reportedly grabbed Paul, who then "freed himself by kicking (her) in the face," the complaint says. A neighbor arrived on scene and told Paul to wait for the police, but he instead took out another knife and "announced he was going to kill himself because he was monster," but the woman attempted to wrestle the knife from him, the complaint says.



Paul Faces Life in Prison

The neighbor reportedly called for help, and Paul allegedly "fled to avoid arrest," the complaint says. Federal authorities located him on June 28 and made the arrest, according to the complaint.

He was charged with second-degree murder and will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. If convicted of the current charge, Paul faces up to life in prison, the news release states.