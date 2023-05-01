Abu Hussein al-Qurashi: ISIS Leader Killed in Syria by Turkey's MIT Intelligence Services, President Erdogan Says

Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, the suspected leader of the Islamic State group has been killed in Syria in an operation carried out by Turkey's MIT intelligence agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Turkey's state-run television also later confirmed al-Qurashi's death in an MIT operation.

"The suspected leader of Daesh, codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, has been neutralized in an operation carried out yesterday by the MIT in Syria," he announced on television, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State organization. The Islamic State announced the death of Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi on November 30 and announced Abu Hussein al-Qurashi as its new leader.

Hitting the Target

Turkish intelligence agents and local military police, supported by Turkey, cordoned off a zone in Jindires, in the northwest region of Afrine, according to reports from northern Syria.

Locals informed AFP that a farm that had been abandoned and was being utilized as an Islamic school had been the subject of an operation.

According to locals, a farm that had been abandoned and was being utilized as an Islamic school had been the target of the operation.

Turkey has troops stationed in northern Syria since 2020, and with the assistance of Syrian auxiliary forces, controls large zones.

The United States conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria in an operation in the middle of April, claiming that the Islamic State organization had been preparing assaults in Europe and the Middle East.

According to US Central Command, the operation resulted in the death of a senior ISIS leader. They named him as Abd-al Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali.

The Islamic State group continues to carry out attacks in Syria despite being driven out from a large portion of the area it once ruled.

The ISIS Crisis

Suspected members of the Islamic State organization killed at least 41 people, of which 24 were civilians on April 16 in Syria. US forces claimed to have killed Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, a commander of the IS group who was in charge of plotting operations in Europe, in the first week of April.

The IS group claimed credit for a number of attacks in Europe when it was at its most powerful, ruling large portions of Syria and Iraq.

Washington announced in October 2019 that it had killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi In an operation in northwest Syria.

His death was seen as a major blow to ISIS, although the group has continued to carry out terrorist attacks and maintain its global network of affiliates.