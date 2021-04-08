8Eight's Baek Chan to Marry Girlfriend in Low-key Event This Month

Baek Chan has announced that he is stepping into a new phase of life. The member of 8Eight has opened up about tying the knot with his girlfriend in April.

He has revealed that his fiancee is not a celebrity, but a worker in his office. They have been in love for the last six years and now they have decided to give a new meaning to their relationship. The couple will tie the knot in with a grand ceremony on 24 April.

Here's How Baek Chan Describes his Girlfriend

According to him, his girlfriend is a bright, energetic and smiling person and claims that she has brought a lot of positive changes in his life. "When I met her, I became a lot more fun and bright as well. My quality of life increased, and I've become happier. My habit of getting too serious is gone. On the other hand, I think my girlfriend has developed some sensitivity and delicacy." Allkpop quotes him as saying.

His girlfriend was unwilling to marry a person from the music industry, but he went after two months to make her fall in love with him. The couple will be having a simple get together for a meal on their wedding day.

Work Front

On the work front, the rapper said, "I said I would release a lot of albums in the future on 'King of Mask Singer' last year, but when I released my first album with difficulty, I felt empty. I think I can write songs and release albums when the music gets easier for me."

Baek Chan started off his journey with a solo mini-album What Really Love. He came to prominence with a member of co-ed group 8Eight which won the first season of the television series, MBC's Show Survival. The group was disbanded in 2014.