There is absolutely no kidding here! An 8-year-old girl named Milana Makhanets, who hails from Ukraine, just announced that she is in a relationship with a 13-year-old boy named Pasha Pai.

The girl is an Influencer who boasts of over half-a-million followers on Instagram and a whopping seven million followers on the Singaporean video-sharing app Likee, which is similar to TikTok.

The teenage boy is also an upcoming social media sensation with over half-a-million followers on Likee and surprisingly to everyone's disbelief, the girl's mother is okay with their love affair and has blessed the couple to have a good future together.

The post has been deleted, but screenshots of the picture are all over the Internet showing Milana announcing her relationship with Pasha and the image shows the two romantically looking into each others eyes and the caption translated to English reads, "Pasha and I are now a couple."

This is not the first time that Milana shared the snaps with Pasha. The little girl has been putting up Instagram Stories often being cuddled by the 13-year-old boy and even sharing snaps sleeping in the same bed.

While it is reported that Milana's social media handles are also managed by her mother Darya, her mum revealed in a comment under the deleted picture that she doesn't have a problem with their relationship. "This is their life, and they will figure it out on their own," Darya commented.

Ukrainian journalist and former politician Igor Mosiychuk weighed in on the controversy comparing Milana and Pasha's antics to child pornography, stating an immediate intervention by the National Police and pointed his wrath towards the girls mother Darya for breeding an unhealthy and unrealistic culture into young children's mind.

Igor Mosiychuk noted in a statement that the scandal ''requires the immediate intervention of the National Police,'' and continued: ''All this promotion on Mila and Pasha's social networks is very, very close to child pornography and is a breeding ground, which, like honey, attracts and stimulates pedophiles to act.''

The young Milana, apart from attending school, works as a child model and participates extensively in children's fashion shows sporting glam yet expensive outfits with the perfect hairdo and makeup that compliment her looks and also gives out fashion related advise to her followers and does brand collaborations.

A lawyer named Anna Malyar came forward claiming Milana's mother Darya is solely responsible and should be booked under the law for sexualizing a minor girl.

Malyar said in her Facebook post that the "mother made a seductive woman out of an eight-year-old girl for perverts," and added that she needs to be brought to justice for her irresponsible behaviour.