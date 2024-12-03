8-Year-Old North Carolina Boy Mauled to Death by His Own Dogs

An 8-year-old boy was killed by two family dogs over the holiday weekend, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

In a press release, the OCSO said on Friday, Nov. 29, at about 2:54 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 call to Harris Creek Road regarding a dog attacking a minor.

Child Found with 'Bite Marks on the Neck'

When deputies arrived, they found the boy with "bite marks on the neck." Life-saving measures were performed before transporting the boy to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said the child and a sibling were letting the dogs out of the home to use the bathroom when the attack occurred. The two dogs were identified as pit bull-great dane mixes.

Dogs Showed No Signs of Aggressive Behavior Prior to the Attack

"Family members of the victim stated the dogs did not show signs of aggressive behaviors prior to the attack," states the release. The dogs were not known to Onslow County Animal Control or area law enforcement prior to the fatal mauling. Both canines were secured by animal control and are being held in quarantine.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy for the family and our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time," said Sheriff Chris Thomas. The case remains an open investigation.