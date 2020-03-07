Angered over her unheard demands, an eight-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam has turned down an invitation from the Prime Minister of India to be part of his much-publicised #SheInspiresUs campaign for the upcoming Women's Day.

Hailing from the north-eastern state of Manipur in India, Licypriya Kangujam is often called 'Greta of India.' Last year after winning the World Children Peace Prize Laureate the young climate activist had said that she would rather be heard than celebrated. In a bid to make country's policymakers listen her voice, Licypriya had held a protest demonstration outside the Parliament of India, last year in June .

PM Modi launched #SheInspiresUs on Tuesday

In a tweet on Monday night, Modi wrote: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

The next day he revealed the reason behind his tweet. Launching the #SheInspiresUs campaign for Women' day, Modi tweeted:"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs."

Finding one such inspiration in Licypriya Kangujam, the Indian Government invited the young climate activist to be part of their campaign. The Government of India shared Licypriya's story on their official twitter handle. "@mygovindia @LicypriyaK is an child environmental activist from Manipur.. Isn't she inspiring? Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs."

Don't celebrate me if you don't listen to my voice: Licypriya

However, the tweet irked Licypriya who tweeted her disapproval soon after. Addressing the Indian Prime Minister directly in her tweet, the climate activist wrote: "Dear Narendra Modi ji, Please don't celebrate me if you are not going to listen to my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turn down this honour. Jai Hind!"

In yet another tweet, highlighting the hypocrisy of the Modi led government, Licypriya wrote: "Government don't listen to my voice and today they selected me as one of the inspiring woman of the country. Is it fair? I found that they selected me amongst the few inspiring women from 3.2 billion people under the initiative of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji #SheInspiresUs."

Later while speaking with indianexpress.com, Licypriya likened the campaign to applying a fairness cream. Stating that it was an honour to be recognised by the government, she said: "It (the campaign) may be a good initiative to them, but considering the crimes against women and children, I don't think it can solve anything. This will be like applying a fairness cream on our face which no longer stays once you clean yourself. Instead, I want him (Modi) to listen to my voice and our leaders to take climate change seriously." Licypriya has been demanding a law for regulating the carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases.