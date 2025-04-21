7-Year-Old Child Dies After 'Jealous' Woman Sends Poisoned Easter Eggs to Ex-Husband's New Family

A Brazilian woman has been arrested and is accused of sending poisoned Easter eggs to her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, leading to the death of a seven-year-old boy.

Jordélia Pereira Barbosa, 35, allegedly purchased luxury chocolate eggs while under disguise before lacing them with a poison in a plot fueled by "revenge and jealousy," according to local officials.

Child Fell Violently Ill After Eating the Chocolates

Barbosa is accused of arranging a motorcycle courier to deliver the poisoned chocolates to her former partner's new girlfriend, Mirian Lira, 32, along with a note reading: "With love, to Mirian Lira, Happy Easter."

Lira shared the chocolates with her children before receiving an anonymous phone call asking if she had received the package. Not long after consuming the chocolates, Lira's son, Luis Fernando Rocha Silva, became violently ill, and was rushed to the Imperatriz City Hospital, where he died hours later, on Thursday morning.

Lira herself is also seriously ill in the hospital, as is her 13-year-old daughter Evelyn Fernanda. Both are said to be in critical condition and intubated in intensive care. Tests are being conducted on the leftover chocolates as we as blood samples taken from Lira and her daughter. An autopsy on Luis Fernando is expected to confirm his cause of death as poisoning.

Disguise, Receipts for Easter Eggs Recovered from Barbosa, CCTV Footage Shows Her Shopping While Wearing Black Wig, Sunglasses

Barbosa, who lives around 200 miles away in Santa Inês, was reportedly staying in a hotel in Imperatriz at the time of the incident. She was later arrested by police on an intercity bus heading back to Santa Inês.

Her former partner informed investigators he suspected Barbosa might be involved. Officers have since discovered receipts for the chocolate eggs, two wigs, scissors, cards, a saw knife, and suspected drugs in her possession.

Police released CCTV footage showing Barbosa shopping for Easter eggs while wearing sunglasses and a black wig to disguise her dyed blonde hair. The footage shows her at the counter, holding the chocolates while searching for a payment card.

Barbosa Denies Poisoning the Eggs But Authorities Say Evidence Against Her is Significant

While in custody at Santa Inês Regional Police Station, Barbosa has reportedly admitted to buying the chocolate eggs, but she denies poisoning them. However, authorities say evidence against her is significant.

Maurício Martins, a regional security official, told local news outlet G1: "The evidence suggests, based on several points investigated, that the crime was motivated by revenge and jealousy, given that the woman's ex-husband is the current partner or boyfriend of the victim, who was poisoned along with her two children."

"There are several indications that clearly point to this woman being the perpetrator of the crime," he added. "The police will continue working to strengthen this evidence and present her to the Judiciary to answer for this barbaric crime."