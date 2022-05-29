7 Filipino Fishermen Missing, 13 Rescued After Vessel Collides with Marshal Islands Cargo Vessel

As many as seven Filipino fishermen went missing after their fishing vessel collided with a cargo vessel on Saturday. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the collision occurred around 2:40 p.m. in waters off Maracanao Island in Agutaya, Palawan.

The fishing vessel with 20 people on board was identified as FB JOT-18 and the cargo vessel that was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands was MV Happy Hiro, Philstar reported.

As per Commodore Armand Balilo, when the news of the collision reached the Coast Guard, the Station in Cuyo and Sub Station in Agutay in Ilioilo arrived at the location to immediately begin with the search and rescue operations, the teams were also accompanied by MRRV 4406 BRP Suluan, a patrol vessel of the Coast Guard.

Out of the 20 crew members on the fishing vessel, 13 of them were provided rescue assistance by another fishing boat BAL 5 that was transitioning in the area when the collision occurred.

While adding that majority of the rescued fishermen were residents of Bantayan Island in Cebu, the Coast Guard stated that MV Happy Hiro transported the 13 rescued Filipino fishermen to the waters off Lipata in Culasi, Antique then they were brought to the shore by the Coast Guard's BRP Panglao (FPB-2402).

The medical officer of the cargo vessel McKinley Amante, had examined the fishermen and reported that none of them were severe wounded, only one fisherman sustained a minor head injury and after proper first aid he is in a stable condition.

According to CNN Philippines, the Coast Guard also added that rescue operations will be continued by PCG's BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406), PCG Station Cuyo, and PCG Sub-Station Agutay in Iloilo for the missing fishermen.